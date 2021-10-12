Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has stressed the need for the state to convene a Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to comprise the Judiciary, ministry of Justice, Correctional Services, Police, Civil defence and Amotekun corps.

He also urged the Judicial Service Commission to consider qualified young lawyers especially women for opportunity to be appointed to the bench.

Speaking during the swearing-in of the new Chief Judge for Ekiti state, Justice John Adeyeye, the governor said the purpose of the cluster is essentially to reduce crime by improving the efficiency of the state’s criminal justice system.

According to him, “This proposed cluster is about strengthening coordination and better communication among different agencies within the cluster. This coordination gives government a framework for achieving its vision on building safer communities.

“Like other states in the federation, Ekiti state is witnessing its own fair share of security challenges. It seems to me that we are now at that point where the judiciary needs to be part of on-going interventions in response to these security concerns.

“The purpose of the cluster will essentially be to reduce crime by improving the efficiency of our criminal justice system. This proposed cluster is about strengthening coordination and better communication among different agencies within the cluster. This coordination gives government a framework for achieving its vision on building safer communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the appointed of young lawyers to the bench he explained that the state judiciary should make efforts to target suitable candidates under the age of 40.

“No less important is the need for female judges in the high court of Ekiti state. My administration firmly believes in the desirability of enabling appropriate environment for the appointment of women to decision-making positions.’’