Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has expressed delight at the pace and quality of work at the Ekiti airport, model colleges and other projects embarked upon by his administration with an assurance to hand over the projects before the expiration of his administration.

Fayemi stated this while fielding questions from journalists after inspecting on-going terminal buildings, runway and other sections of the Ekiti airport in Ado Ekiti.

The governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the company in charge of the projects to deliver within the agreed frame time, said over 720 workers are currently working 24 hours at the airport project site.

He added that the company had no reason not to deliver at the expected time frame because it has necessary materials, equipment, experience, and expertise required for the timely completion of the project.

The governor said, “The terminal, the runway is almost completely done, the major section of it is already asphalted, the rest is just concrete stone base and it will be asphalted and I believe they will complete that within the time frame we have agreed.

“Now they have started the terminal building and the access road connecting the main Ado Ekiti- Ijan road through the airport and I think they are on course, they are on time and I have every confidence that they will finish before I leave the job.

“We have tried them before, we know they will do it, they did the Ado Iyin road and they are doing this and they will soon start the Omisanjana road so they do have the experience and the knowledge and the expertise to accomplish the task given to them and we are impressed.”