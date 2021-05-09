BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has urged Muslim leaders in Nigeria to utilize the last 10 days of the Ramadan to pray for God’s intervention in the economic and security situations in the country.

He said there was no other time that the country required prayers more than this period when the country is being confronted with security challenges which are of great concern to the citizens.

The governor spoke on Friday when he joined scores of Muslim leaders in the state to break their fast at the Government House banquet hall in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Fayemi while addressing the gathering noted that prayers of the faithful, more than any other thing, would help the government and the people overcome the current challenges as well as restore peace in all the troubled areas.

Extolling God’s faithfulness, the governor said Nigerians must be grateful to God for minimizing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, compared to what is being experienced in some other countries, including the advanced ones.

He said, “We thank God that we are all alive, though the pandemic is still very much around, we thank God for minimizing its effect in our country.

“I appreciate our father for his prayers for the country, especially the prayer for protection of the country. Security is a matter of concern to all and I know that our prayers over the problem of banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges would be answered by God.”

Earlier, in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ikere and Missionary Ansarudeen Ekiti and Ondo, Imam Ahmad Abdulsalam, charged the faithful from the holy Quran 16:112, stressing that no specific individual can be blamed for the precarious situation of the country.