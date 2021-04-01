By IGHO OYOYO, ABUJA

The governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on Nigerians to continue to strengthen the ties that bind the country together in order to ensure a better future for all.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), made the call when members of the Ekiti Caucus in the House of Representatives organised a get-together to honour him on his birthday in Abuja.

He said such ties predate colonial era, and the country can only triumph when everyone put their heads together and ensure they do whatever they can in their various spheres to strengthen the bridge the of togetherness.

According to him, politics should not be just about party but ideas and ideals, “it is about what would make a difference to our people. And none of our two parties, or any of the parties that we have, none of us is there yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are still platforms. What we need is an organic party structure that really speaks to the yearnings of our people a lot more strongly than we do at the moment,” the governor said.

He expressed gratitude for the gesture to honour him by the National Assembly members from Ekiti, saying they have contributed immensely to the successes recorded in the state.

“I am immensely proud of the work you are all doing. We still have a long way to go. It is not a destination. It is a journey and that journey you would always find undulating lands, valleys, hills, potholes.

“But ultimately what is important is to continue on the journey. And I know God in His infinite mercy would continue to help us overcome these challenging times.

“Although it is difficult to be a leader in turbulent times as now, it is also the best time to be a leader because in every adversity, there is always and opportunity. It is for us to seek the opportunity an make sure we make a difference,” Fayemi said.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the Ekiti Caucus of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oluremi Ogunlola (APC, Ekiti), commended Fayemi for piloting the affairs of the state effectively.

“We thought that it’s well deserved that we should come together and celebrate him. We are here to celebrate our mentor and leader and the governor of all governors and the engine room of Ekiti State. He is piloting the affairs of Ekiti State and he is doing it very well.

“We are here to celebrate him for who he is to us the members of the National Assembly for the way he has been steering the ship of Ekiti State. It is not how far, but how well you have been able to affect your state and by extension the generality of the nation as a whole.You are dear to us and we appreciate you,” she said.

For his part, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and chairman of Southern Senators Forum (SSF), said members of the Ekiti Caucus of the National Assembly were grateful for the governor’s consistent support.

He said the governor was courageous as has given a lot to fight for democracy, and the unity and development of the country.

“At a time when most people are afraid to utter a word, afraid to take position, at a time everybody is afraid of being called a tribalist, you are taking positions, not just for today but for tomorrow. Part of what is helping to defusing tension in this country is because we still have statesmen like you in government who say things as they are,” Bamidele said.

Also speaking, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo (APC, Ondo), said Fayemi helped rally them to deliver the leadership of the House.

“Today the House is peaceful, because we got the leadership that we wanted. We wish you the best. For me when is see you I see courage personified. You are doing well and we appreciate you for the wonderful work you are doing.

“You are a man that always has a stand on issues and that is why I admire your person. You always have a position on national issues and that is the true test of leadership.

“You are not a floater. You always have a position and the biggest asset you have is that you are Nigerian to the core. You are always taking a stand that would unite the country, a stand that would preserve the unity of Nigeria. And for this we are grateful to you and proud of you and indebtedness to your stand to unify this country and to show the people that we are ready for leadership,” he said.

Another lawmaker, Hon Akinjo Kolade (PDP, Ondo) also commended the governor for his efforts in defending democracy.