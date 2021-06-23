Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has advocated for increased synergy among the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) and other security agencies to fight crime and criminals in the state.

Fayemi, who made the call while receiving the State Commander of NSCDC, Commandant John Fayemi in his office in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the synergy was necessary so that various security agencies in the state do not work at cross purposes.

The Governor said his administration has resolved to continue working with all the security apparatus in the state in conjunction with the communities to rid the state of criminal elements

While wishing the new Commandant a successful career and tenure in the state, the Governor urged him to ensure that his men are adequately prepared to effectively respond to distress calls from the citizens as well as any eventuality, adding that the state has a policy of supporting security institutions with tools and other logistics.

The Governor noted that Ekiti remains relatively peaceful, adding that his appeal is that all crimes be thwarted and criminals brought to book speedily.

Fayemi however reminded them of the need to be mindful of the human rights of the citizens, particularly the fact that no should be deemed guilty until pronounced by courts of competent jurisdiction.

“So you treat them as innocent until they are proven guilty, but that is not to say we condone acts of violence. Criminals must face the maximum wrath of the law if they are culpable and we will not apologize for any act of indiscipline but would urge you to invoke the full weight of the law on such person who has committed a heinous crime,’’ he said.

Earlier, the new Commander, Commandant John Fayemi applauded the governor for his mission to restore the lost glory of Ekiti state in the area of economy, education and the health sectors captured in his five pillars of administration.