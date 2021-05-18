Former Provost of College of Education, Ikere Ekiti now Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Professor Francisca Aladejana is dead.

Prof Aladejana who is a Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education, reportedly slumped in her office on Monday and died.

She was said to have come to her office as usual this morning but slumped while on phone call and died.

The late Ado Ekiti born Professor was the immediate Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).