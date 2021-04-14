By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Despite apologising for a report linking the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, to Boko Haram terrorists, the minister has vowed to pursue a legal action against Daily Independent newspaper.

The newspaper had in a report alleged that the minister, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report, had a link with Book Haram, a terrorist group.

The minister, however, through his Counsel, Michael Jonathan Numa Esq., described he apology as inadequate.

The minister described the report published on Sunday, April 11, 2021, with the title “Disquiet as America Places Nigerian Minister on Watch List,” as unfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Numa in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday said: ”The newspaper article had contained grave defamatory statements impugning the hard-earned reputation of our client.

”The Daily Independent Newspaper has now purportedly retracted the grossly libelous statements and allegations via its twitter handle (@IndependentNGR) on the 14th day of April, 2021, claiming that they have realized that the publication ‘has not been verified to be true’. This is an affirmation of the high level of irresponsibility exhibited by the Media House which prides itself as “the most read newspaper among the political and business elites.

”A defamatory publication containing such grave and unverified allegations cannot be wished away by a bland and emotionless tweet which does not show contriteness for the immeasurable and malignant damage done to our Client’s pristine reputation.

”The said retraction having not met our client’s demand leave us with no option than to pursue every legal means to guard the hard earned reputation of our client as earlier indicated in our letter of 12th April, 2021.”