FBN General Insurance in partnership with Supersaver Supermarket has launched a customer loyalty insurance scheme as part of its strategies to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

The scheme, which offers a gift voucher to Supersaver customers on attainment of a threshold of N100,000, also offers the customers an FBN General Insurance Personal Accident cover that ranges between a cumulative value of N600,000 to N3.4million for a period of one year, depending on the selected option.

Some of the benefits of the partnership include; increased customer base and retention of the existing ones, increased growth rate and spread for supersaver.

According to the insurer, the minimum benefits of the Personal Insurance cover for qualified customers of Supersaver Supermarket covers; death, permanent disability, medical, and burial arrangement for one year, after issuance.

Speaking recently at the launch, the managing director of FBN General Insurance, Mr. Bode Opadokun, expressed his delight at the partnership, thereby, encouraging customers to take advantage of this gesture, so as to enjoy the enormous benefits provided by the product.

“We are delighted to launch this proposition in partnership with Supersaver. These two unique brands have not only added value aside the regular household items purchased from the supermarket, but have collaborated to make provision for additional personal security for people through insurance in an unpredictable security environment,” he stressed.

“I want to assure all our customers and stakeholders that FBN General Insurance will continue to leverage on diversified business model to ensure they are satisfied at all times,” Opadokun concluded.

Supersaver Supermarket is one of the leading and rapidly growing community supermarkets in Nigeria and its partnership with FBN General Insurance is targeted at establishing a mutually beneficial business relationship between the companies and the benefiting customers.

