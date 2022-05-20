Nigeria’s leading financial services group and holding company, FBN Holdings Plc, has won two awards at the Year 2022 Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA).

The prestigious event, which was held last Saturday in Lagos, was organised by BusinessDay, in collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The first award was in the Best Performing Stock, among bank holding companies category.

The statement from the organisers read that, FBNHoldings within the period under review, had the best share price performance with a capital gain of 59.44 per cent and a total return of 65.73 per cent.

Best Stakeholders’ Communications of the Year was the second award. According to the organisers, the consideration for the award was predicated on the fact that ‘FBNHoldings has a high quality, information-rich annual report, timely quarterly results communication, and a comprehensive investor relations website.’

Commenting on the awards, the FBNHoldings group managing director, Nnamdi Okonkwo said; “we are delighted to have been recognised for the high returns the share price of our great institution provided to our shareholders and investors in the year. This remains consistent with our focus of enhancing shareholder value”. Adding further, Okonkwo posited that “winning the second award on stakeholders’ communication demonstrates the quality of our disclosure, the excellent relationship with our stakeholders and the strong Investor relations practice. This epitomises the value our group brings across engagements with our various stakeholders, which helps to make ours, the brand of first choice”.

The NIVA awards is being held for the second year in a row. It was formerly the Top 25 CEOs Awards which held for over eight years. These latest awards are coming on the back of the recent International Finance awards where FBNHoldings won two awards, Best Investor Relations – Banking – Nigeria and Most Diversified Financial Portfolio Services – Nigeria.