FBN Insurance Limited has extended its goodwill to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), by donating two tricycles to the church.

The presentation ceremony, which was recently held at the church’s national secretariat-RCCG Redemption Camp, was well attended by key officials of RCCG and members of the management committee of FBN Insurance Limited.

While presenting the tricycles to the officials of the church, the head, Technical & Group Business, FBN Insurance Limited, Mr. Olabanjo Oladipo, who represented the executive director, Group Business, FBN Insurance Limited, Mr. Moruf Apampa, at the event, explained that the gesture was aimed at giving back to RCCG as economic support to their members.

Oladipo further stated that the economic support is a continuous engagement for FBN Insurance, as giving back to the society is one of the insurer’s major practices from the inception of the business.

Receiving the tricycle on behalf of the church, the secretary to treasurer/financial controller, RCCG, Mr. Timothy Malakii, applauded FBN Insurance Limited for the donation and assured the insurer that the church would put the tricycles to adequate use to serve the purpose.

“We are delighted, and grateful to FBN Insurance for this kind donation. FBN Insurance, is indeed, an insurer that has the interest of its community at heart. God bless the Management and staff of FBN Insurance,” he added.