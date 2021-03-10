ADVERTISEMENT

BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

FBNInsurance Limited has introduced its newly launched health insurance product, SmartHealth International, to its brokers.

To this end, it recently held its Brokers’ Forum which was well attended by over 30 top ranking brokers as well as executive members of FBNInsurance and the healthcare solution provider, Collinson, that partnered the insurer to develop the product.

While speaking at the forum, the managing director/chief executive officer of FBNInsurance, Val Ojumah, stated that the company, had over the years, given thought to bridging the gap in the nation’s health sector due to the inherent high cost and limited access to medical facilities by the average Nigerian.

According to him, “to this end, we decided to partner an outstanding healthcare provider, Collinson, with over 30 years’ experience, to develop a flexible health insurance solution that provides an end-to-end high-quality service both in Nigeria and internationally.”

SmartHealth International, according to Mr. Ojumah, is a market specific and NAICOM approved healthcare product, designed to complement local healthcare cover by providing cover for employees and their families with affordable international healthcare.

He disclosed that SmartHealth International covers critical illnesses that are untreatable in Nigeria, while urging brokers to promote the product as it would help address the lapses in the health sector of the nation.

Commenting on the health insurance product, the brokers applauded the insurer and its partner for the initiative and pledged to promote SmartHealth International as they are ready to do more for a reputable brand such as FBNInsurance Limited.