FBNQuest, the investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to promoting economic empowerment, through the delivery of an online financial planning session and the sponsorship of the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference.

WISCAR, a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women to contribute to development and growth in Nigeria and Africa. During the Annual WISCAR 2020 conference themed ‘the future we want’, participants were encouraged to visualize and reimagine the future they want for themselves and the next generation. The event was the culmination of a unique and structured one year mentoring program for young female professionals and entrepreneurs.

The organisation also partnered with Leading Ladies Africa, a non-profit organization focused on equipping African women with the skills required to take on leadership roles across all sectors to deliver a webinar themed ‘Financial Planning 101: Starting your Journey to Wealth’. The event was hosted using the firm’s interactive platform – ‘Leading Conversation with FBNQuest’ a series created to bring market, industry, consumer insights and analysis, crucial for individual and corporate success. The session provided insights on how professionals and business owners can commence their journey to financial wealth. Questions on investing and securing your future financially were answered by a panel of experts who spoke during the session.

Commenting on these partnerships, Lolade Sasore, Head People and Knowledge Engagement at FBNQuest Merchant Bank stated that “At FBNQuest, we are committed to driving economic empowerment for women. Our partnerships with institutions such as WISCAR and Leading Ladies Africa have helped provide much needed platforms to share insights and ideas that can be used to promote advancement in the financial system and overall economy.”

FBNQuest also empowers its female workforce through various activities delivered via its internal interactive network for female employees FBNQuest Women Interactive Network (FBNQuest WIN). The network for female employees was launched in 2017 to drive positive impact and build a highly motivated, diverse workforce. This network is key in driving discussions that affect women in the workplace such as gender diversity, inclusion, and work-life balance.