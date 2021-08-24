FBNQuest has partnered Leading Ladies Africa, a women focused non-profit organisation for the second cohort of its career advancement and mentorship programme.

The programme which kicked off in July, is targeted at female African career professionals in-between the ages of 20 – 45 with an objective to ensure they achieve their career development goals.

The programme is designed to help career women to become equipped with the skills they require to grow and add values within the corporate sector and key business segments.

The partnership is also built to support and equip a diverse and inclusive community of African women who are poised to eradicate and solve some of Africans most urgent economic, social and cultural challenges.

Founder, Leading Ladies Africa, Francesca Uriri stated that “women in the workplace don’t always receive the support that they require to thrive as career professionals whether that support entails mentoring, coaching, theoretical & practical information — those resources have not always been available or accessible to them. It is the reason why we developed a program that incorporates all the important elements that make working women more efficient and effective at work.”

Francesca said: “As companies move forward in making the workforce more diverse, equitable and inclusive for women, it is important to ensure that these women have all the skills that enable them learn, grow and thrive in the workforce.”

Head People and Knowledge Engagement at FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Lolade Sasore said “We are pleased to partner with Leading Ladies Africa on the second edition of the Career Advancement and Mentorship Program (CAMP) to support women in the workplace.

“In line with our commitment to deliver impactful knowledge and skill development initiatives, FBNQuest has continued to drive partnerships with reputable institutions to implement empowerment initiatives, financial literacy programs, as well as environmental and social projects, which is part of our Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability agenda.” she added.