By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Founder and President of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN), Terry Babatunde Eguaoje has been warned to stay clear of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) job if he wants his integrity intact.

The former chairman of Gombe Football Association (FA), Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, gave the advised in a chat with LEADERSHIP Sports, saying the USA based Dr Eguaoje, who have conducted several FIFA, UEFA and CAF sanctioned coaching courses in US, Africa and other part of the world, would be messed up should he accepted the offer from NFF to serve as consultant for coaches.

The former scribe of the defunct Nigerian Football Stakeholders Forum (NFSF), questioned the genuineness of NFF in engage FCAAN president after signing MOU with a football coaching clinic organisation, Berackiah/ABIGOL Grassroots Coaching Clinic to help develop the skills of coaches in the Nigeria’s Nationwide League One (NLO).

“I’ve known the president of FCAAN, Dr. Terry Eguaoje, who is based in the United State, sometime now, and he has been conducting coaching courses and programs approved by FIFA, UEFA, and CAF for the United State Soccer Federation and other Federations across the world.

I understand, he has conducted over 700 coaching courses in the last seven years and NFF wants to bring him as consultant coaches. But my advice for Dr. Terry is that he should not take that job. They would mess him up,” Gara-Gombe warned.

“If the founder of FCAAN, Football Coaches Association of African Nations, is coming to Nigeria to conduct Coaching courses, then, why is Berackiah going around doing the same thing. Which direction, syllabus, program certificate that will be produced by Bereckiah and will FIFA, UEFA or CAF sanction the certificates?

“The whole thing looks clumsy because the leadership of Nigerian football Coaches Association (NFCA) don’t know their right and responsibility. NFCA is an affiliate of NFF and member of the congress. It is supposed to be a strong voice in Nigeria’s football, but when you have a stooge as a president of the association, what do you expect, nothing.

If the leader of an association is not performing how then do you expect him or her to encourage others to do well. Leadership is the barometer which every other member of organisation follows.