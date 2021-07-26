Executive chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hajiya Muheeba Dankaka, has denied the allegation of certificate forgery levelled against her by a group under the aegis of Youth and Leadership Initiative Group (LYGEL).

In a statement she personally signed, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, she stated that the allegations were false, despicable and desperately fuelled by clandestine motives.

The statement reads, “Recently, the media was inundated with publication by some faceless groups hired by some unscrupulous people to tarnish the image and integrity of the executive chairman, Federal Character Commission, Hajiya M. F. Dankaka, for reasons best known to them.

“One would have ordinarily dismissed the allegation with a wave of hand as the so called group is just formed on paper to settle unknown scores for their masters.

“We however feel that it is necessary to put the record straight for the general public to know.

“Hajiya Dankaka attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she obtained a diploma certificate in Insurance and later proceeded to Bayero University, Kano, for her BSc in Buisness Administraton. She further obtained a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

“The group had alleged inconsistencies in the credentials Hajiya Dankaka submitted to the National Assembly prior to her appointment as the executive chairman of FCC.

The FCC chairman, however, restated her position that the certificates in question were obtained before she got married which necessitated the change of name.