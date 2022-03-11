The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday organised a one day nationwide workshop for artisans and allied service providers to discuss the impact of the FCCPC Act 2018 on the sector’s growth in the country.

Speaking at the workshop which held in Abuja, under the theme: “The Growth of Artisans Sector In Nigeria,” the executive vice chairman/chief executive officer of the Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera, who was represented by the executive commissioner, Operations in the Commission, Dr Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi, disclosed that theCommission had been inundated by series of complaints from a frustrated public bothering on breach of trust, violation of consumer rights and outright criminality and was now stepping in to regulate conduct in the informal business ecosystem. According to him, following the expository workshop, the usual knee-jerk approach of resolving issues between artisans,allied service providers and consumers in general spheres would no longer apply as behaviours that had hitherto, ran foul of the FCCPC Act 2018, will no longer be overlooked.

He said the Commission will henceforth, apply the tools of regulation and enforcement in the sector.

Irukera therefore , called on artisans and allied service providers to register properly with their umbrella associations in order to enable a collective pool of data that will ensure that the bad eggs among them are fished out when issues arise.

He further emphasised the need for them to magnify their reach online and, in turn, expand their customer base, increase their sales and profits.

According to him, expanding profit margins leads to increased employment and poverty alleviation.

Irukera emphasised that the importance of their activities to the growth of the economy cannot be overemphasised hence to need to keep them abreast with the necessary laws that will guide their every day conduct.

