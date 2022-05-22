The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau, NDPB, have established Joint Mutual Enforcement Desk (JED) to strengthen data protection and privacy in Nigeria.

The commission and Bureau on Tuesday, May 17 2022 established the JED as part of their collaboration, considering the mutuality of both agencies objectives and mandates.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, as both agencies acknowledged that digital markets strengthen economies and can promote shared prosperity, where properly regulated.

“The JED will address crucial issues of data protection and the rights of data subjects to ensure consumers and businesses derive the protection and benefits that are inherent in the economic expansion that technology and digital markets otherwise enhance,” the statement said.

In 2019, the Federal Government enacted the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in furtherance of prevailing national and international instruments and protocols to protect citizens.

In February 2022, the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (Bureau) was created as an enforcement mechanism of the NDPR.

Key mandates of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission(Commission) include protection of consumers, their privacy , enforcement of enactments, (including NDPR) for such protection; as well as regulating competition, including appropriation of data.