By Kingsley Alu and Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and

the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has commiserated with Leadership

Newspapers on the painful demise of its founder and chairman, Mr Sam

Nda Isaiah.

In a statement signed by the executive vice chairman, FCCPC, Mr

Babatunde Irukera yesterday, the commission said, “As a citizen, Mr

Nda-Isaiah represented the best of our society. His venture into publishing was inspired by patriotism and sincere love for country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, he gave the editorial team of LEADERSHIP Newspapers

unbridled freedom to speak truth to power and extricated it from the

subjectiveness of partisan politics.”

The commission also said that the late chairman’s strides as a columnist distinguished him as a highly analytical and constructive mind, driven by national development and citizen empowerment.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends and the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers during this difficult time. We pray that God will give everyone the courage to endure this loss. Kindly accept our condolences and assurances of our esteemed regards,” the

statement added.

Also, PRP said the late founder and chairman of LEADERSHIP Group,

Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah was a deeply patriotic Nigerian who promoted the

best of Nigeria.

The party in a condolence message signed by its national chairman,

Falalu Bello, added that even though Nda-Isaiah was a member of the

All Progressives Congress (APC), he identified with the progressive

thinking and ideas of the PRP.

Bello stressed that said the late publisher articulated his views in a

way that attracted respect as being well thought out even to those who

do not agree with him.

The statement read, “The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) sends its

condolences to the management and staff of LEADERSHIP Newspapers on

the death of its founder and chairman, Mr.Sam Nda Isaiah (Kakakin

Nupe) as well as his aged mother, wife, children and friends that he

has left behind.

“We note with great respect the impact Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah left in the

media space through his writings in his column, Confidential Notes, at

the beginning of the Daily Trust before setting up and nurturing his

own papers in the LEADERSHIP Group.

“Over the years, Sam has earned his keep as a deeply patriotic

Nigerian with a keen objective of promoting the best of this nation

and always articulating views that even if you do not agree, you will

respect as well thought out.

“Although the Kakakin Nupe was of the APC, he nonetheless identified

with the progressive thinking and ideas of the PRP and ensured that

his newspapers always widely publicized our activities and subsidized

payments for some of its adverts, the last of which was the Obituary

we put out for our Chairman, Board of Trustees, Alhaji Abudulkadir

Balarabe Musa, CON when he passed on.

“We mourn Mr. Isaiah’s death and pray that his soul finds eternal

repose and wish the family a consoling closure,” the party said.