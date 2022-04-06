The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said it will proceed with criminal prosecution of loan sharks whose conduct is in violation of extant law.

Executive vice chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, made this disclosure in a document signed on behalf of the Joint Regulatory Task Force (JRTF) addressing ‘loan sharks’ in Abuja, yesterday.

In the document made available to LEADERSHIP, Irukera said a few of the lending operators under investigation, with frozen accounts, approached the Commission with the intent to fully cooperate and provide useful information to the Joint Regulatory Task Force.

Specifically, he said the Commission has secured additional locational information beyond Lagos about the same, or other moneylending operations; more banking and account information associated with some of the subjects of the investigation; information about staffing and recruiting policies and strategies of the loan sharks; in some cases, complex web of ownership or corporate relationships with mostly foreign/offshore companies and promoters.

He further divulged that the Commission has in addition, identified unknown payments systems, sources of operational capital, and methods of repatriating business proceeds.

According to him, some of the loan sharks had been required to desist from contacting, including by text messages, people on contact lists/third parties of borrowers or defaulters.

They are also required to discontinue further abusive, coercive and inappropriate language in communication with loan defaulters or borrowers.

He said the loan sharks are now required to provide a mechanism for transparency regarding loan repayment fees, default or late payment charges as well as interest calculation to the Commission.

“The mechanism must include an open, accessible and responsive feedback and dispute resolution framework that complies with fair lending and loan recovery principles.

“The Commission reserves the prerogative to proceed in any manner consistent with prevailing law including but not limited to criminal prosecution of any digital money lender, its employees, collaborators or agents, whose conduct is in violation of extant law,” he added.

He commended consumers for diligent cooperation in providing vital and meaningful information that had so far assisted the Commission’s investigations.

“The Commission is committed to ensuring operators comply with applicable principles of fairness and ethics; as well as holding errant operators, their collaborators, whether individuals, financial institutions, payment systems, technology providers including platforms that accept, host or distribute their apps, or otherwise make them available for download accountable to the fullest extent of the law.,” he further stated.