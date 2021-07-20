In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the management of Cosgrove Investment Limited has refurbished and delivered a 188-seater Conference Hall to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The hall was handed over to the management of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) with new executive conveniences, which were constructed by Cosgrove.

The conference hall consists of 188 seats of which 174 are for the audience while 14 are designed for guests at the high table.

The acting executive secretary of FCDA, Hajiya Zaliha’u Ahmed, who presented a letter of appreciation and a plaque of honour to Cosgrove for refurbishing the FCDA Conference Hall, described the project as “very important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed said, “On behalf of FCDA management, I sincerely thank Messers Cosgrove Investment Limited for the kind gesture to undertake this uneasy project,” assuring that the FCDA will put the newly refurbished hall to judicious use while ensuring that the improvements will be sustained.

She commended the immediate past executive secretary of the authority, Engr U. G. Jibrin for maintaining good relationship with Cosgrove.