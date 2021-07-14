FCMB Group Plc has appointed Yemisi Edun as the new managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited.

This follows the end of service of the bank’s former managing director, Adam Nuru.

The board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies.

The board of directors of FCMB, however, thanked Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wished him all the best in his future endeavours.

Prior to her appointment, the new managing director, Yemisi Edun was the executive director/chief financial officer of the bank and previously served as the acting managing director.

With a work experience spanning nearly 35 years, Yemisi Edun holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife and a Master’s degree in International Accounting and Finance from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.