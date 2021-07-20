First City Monument Bank Limited has appointed Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olaiya as executive director, risk & compliance.

This follows the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs. Olaiya is a finance and risk management professional with over 30 years of experience.

Prior to her appointment, she was the chief risk officer / divisional head, risk management at FCMB, overseeing Enterprise Risk Management, Risk Policy, Credit Administration, Credit Underwriting and Monitoring.

She has been responsible for redefining the bank’s risk policies, improving risk management culture across the institution, and proactively ensuring the implementation of a cyber security strategy for the bank.

She started her career as an auditor with KPMG, from where she moved to different roles in domestic operations, internal audit, business development, financial control, compliance and enterprise risk management in the banking industry. She joined FCMB in 2016 from Sterling Bank, where she was the acting chief risk officer.

Mrs. Olaiya is an accounting graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria(ICAN).