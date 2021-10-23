First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has equipped its new branch with the latest digital banking infrastructure.

This, it said, was to ensure convenient, secure, and enjoyable financial transactions for customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

The bank had earlier relocated its branch in Wuse 2, Abuja, and has commenced business in its new location since Monday, 18th October 2021.

Commenting on the relocation, managing director of the bank, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said the new branch is more prominent, accessible and features enhanced design for improved customer experience on-site.

Edun said: “the relocation of the branch offers us another opportunity to further optimise our strategic expansion and digital transformation drive by deploying channels that enhance our customers’ experience at all touchpoints.

“We will continue to raise the bar in creating best-in-class service environments for our customers in line with our core values of professionalism and customer focus.”

FCMB has over 200 branches across Nigeria. The bank continues to deploy and offer cutting-edge financial solutions that satisfy the lifestyles of various segments of society.