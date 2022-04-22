The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has again validated the capacity of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) to provide best-in-class products and services that always meet consumer and regulatory requirements.

SON, the only regulatory body vested with the responsibility of standardising and regulating the quality of all products in Nigeria, has audited and revalidated FCMB‘s Quality Management System, ISO 9001: 2015, certification.

FCMB, said in a statement, the regulatory body did a thorough audit and evaluation exercise, which recently covered all departments and branches of the bank.

„It reviewed how FCMB executes its Quality Management System (QMS) and how well the framework guarantees continuous improvement and operational efficiency to meet customer and stakeholder needs consistently. First City Monument Bank accomplished full conformity in all aspects of operations and service delivery review, including leadership, policies, processes, and procedures in line with global best practices.

This shows that the Bank has a strong management team that ensures fact-based decisions drive continuous improvement and has a customer-focused process and culture,’’ the statement read in part.

Commenting on the recertification, the managing director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, described it as another proof of the customer-centric focus of the bank, quality of offerings and overall commitment to best practices.

She said, „we are pleased that the Standard Organisation of Nigeria has again validated our Quality Management System. This revalidation affirms our commitment to continuous improvement and the agile way we conduct business to meet the ever-changing needs of our esteemed customers. We will continue to live up to our pedigree as an organisation committed to excellence, professionalism, and best practices for the ultimate benefit of our customers and stakeholders“.

‘‘ISO 9001:2015 certification, awarded to FCMB in 2018 by SON, is the internationally recognised certification for Quality Management Systems. The Bank earned the certification for demonstrating excellence in governance, product development and delivery of services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. Since then, the Bank has consistently improved its operations, product, and service offerings to empower and delight Nigerians,’’ the bank further stated.