FCMB Group Plc and Ogun state government have partnered on provision of affordable mortgage loans to to subscribers of low-cost schemes in the state.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the retail and commercial banking subsidiary of FCMB Group is expected to disburse the loans.

This was disclosed during a working visit by the management of FCMB Group, led by its group chief executive, Mr Ladi Balogun to the governor of Ogun State, Dr Dapo Abiodun, in Abeokuta recently.

Speaking during the visit, Balogun reiterated the commitment of the group and its subsidiaries to supporting initiatives that would ensure sustainable development and welfare of people, businesses and government.

According to him, “we are ready to support the state government’s development agenda to ensure improved quality of life for the people by helping them to own homes. FCMB will always be there to fulfill its promise of helping customers achieve their aspirations.”

While appreciating the state’s infrastructure developmental strides, Balogun assured that FCMB would collaborate with Ogun state to improve the quality of life of her people and businesses.

Responding, governor Abiodun called for a more robust relationship between the State and the FCMB group. He affirmed his administration’s commitment to elevating the quality of life of the good people of Ogun state.

To him, “in the last 30 months, we built over 1,000 homes with more required to help the State fulfil its housing goals. People are buying them faster than we are building them. They are either paid in full or paid in part, and those are areas that you could work with us. Ogun state government is for progressive public-private partnership in the areas of financing, management and concession.”

The governor equally encouraged FCMB to adopt a primary health centre for rehabilitation and provision of equipment as well as a school through the adopt-a-school programme put in place by his administration.