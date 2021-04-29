First City Monument Bank (FCMB), in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) of India, has carried out free eye surgeries, correctional testing services and provided glasses to over 300,000 Nigerians.

The bank in a statement yesterday, said the gesture was under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, tagged Priceless Gift of Sight.

According to the bank, out of the number, the sight of almost 17,000 visually impaired Nigerians have been restored through surgeries, while the rest underwent tests to correct various eye defects and also received glasses.

‘‘The yearly intervention, which started in 2009, is designed to combat cataracts and other eye defects that could lead to blindness among underprivileged adults and children across various communities in Nigeria. FCMB has sustained this programme for thirteen consecutive years (2009 till date) by offering free testing, surgeries and glasses in partnership with TCF in Kebbi, Cross River, Imo, Abuja, Katsina and Adamawa,’’ the statement read in part.

Group head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr. Diran Olojo, explained that the Priceless Gift of Sight programme is a key aspect of the Bank’s CSR initiatives.

He said, “The importance of sight to the well-being of an individual and nation cannot be under-estimated. We are proud to sustain the execution of this initiative with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, because it has continued to positively touch and transform the lives of thousands of people, homes, businesses and the entire society. There is no gift in the world better than giving sight to the visually impaired. We believe that all communities in which we operate should benefit from our presence through our contribution to their sustainable development. We hope to extend this programme to more communities and states soon.’’

Also speaking on the initiative, the chief operating officer of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Mr. Shravan Kasam, said, “FCMB has been a long-standing partner with TCF under the Mission for Vision programme across Nigeria.

partnership for over a decade reiterates the Bank’s commitment to the society and is best demonstrated by the Gift of Sight to those who would have avoidably gone blind in their lifetime.’’