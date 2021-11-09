First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has reiterated its commitment to fund the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The bank said it recognised SMEs as very critical to the growth and development of the country, noting that this is a major contribution of the bank towards enhancing financial inclusion as well as small and medium enterprises.

To this end, the bank won another global commendation for its consistent and outstanding support towards the growth of SMEs in Nigeria.

In the United States of America(USA), the bank received honourable mentions and certificates in two prestigious award categories – ‘SME Financier of the Year’ and ‘Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs’ – at the highly competitive Global SME Finance Summit and Awards 2021 organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

According to the IFC, the honourable mention of FCMB in the “SME Financier of the Year” award category is in recognition of the bank’s outstanding service to businesses operating in International Development Association (IDA) countries and fragile and conflict-affected situations.