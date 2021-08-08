First City Monument Bank (FCMB) showed their superiority over their opponents, Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) when they devoured them 2-0 to emerge winners of the 10th edition of Kaduna Corporate League.

The impressive final was played at the prestigious Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Saturday August 6, 2021.

Both goals were scored in the second half, courtesy of number 10 jersey, Peterson Gogobiri who netted a brace, after a barren first, which witnessed goals drought from both teams.

It witnessed presence of several dignitaries, including the Special Guest of Honour, Chief Daniel Ogbonna, CEO of Wadson International Sports Equipment.

Highpoint of the colourful closing ceremony was the presentation of prizes and trophies to winners, runners-up and special prize winners.

Peter Gogobiri (FCMB), emerged the Most Valuable Player of the competition, Zayad Isa (FCMB), won Highest Goal Scorer with five on target, Patrick Attah (GTB), won Best Goalkeeper, while Gogobiri again, claimed prize for Best Midfielder.

Also on the podium for the special prizes category, Shedrack Etsegumhe (FCMB) won the spot for the Most Outstanding Defender (MOD).

Fidelity bank finished third after beating their opponents Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

It would be recalled that Unity Bank hold record of lifting the prestigious trophy four times, FCMB have won it twice, Fidelity twice and Sky Bank twice.

The Kaduna Corporate League is organised annually by Vincent Akinbami, who is now the SA Sports to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

In an interview after the match, Mr. Akinbami described the competition as a huge success, adding that it is his way of contributing to sports development among working classes.

He commended all the teams for their discipline and brilliant display of skills and sportmanship while the.competition lasted.

Mr Akimbami said the 2022 editors will be more glamorous.