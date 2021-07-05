The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched $10 million health activity that will prevent and repair complications from obstetric fistula, to be implemented in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and four states.

Obstetric fistula is a debilitating condition, which occurs when complications during delivery result in a hole between the mother’s birth canal and either the bladder or rectum. This condition is usually exacerbated by a lack of quality medical treatment.

The USAID/Nigeria Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics activity was launched by the U.S ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and the minister of women affairs and social development, Dame Pauline Tallen, in Abuja.

Speaking during the launch of the activity, U.S. ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said, “This new U.S. assistance will help Nigeria’s health care providers identify, manage, and prevent obstetric fistula, female genital mutilation, and other forms of gender-based violence in a complementary manner. Fistula is both preventable and treatable, and by working in partnership with government agencies, we can do both.”

Nigeria accounts for 40 per cent of fistula cases worldwide. The country reports 13,000 new cases of fistula per year, and as many as 400,000 women languish on waiting lists for corrective surgery.

The organisation said the $10 million activity builds on the gains of its previous funded fistula interventions in Nigeria, which conducted over 18,400 fistula surgical repairs and about 800 non-surgical repairs in 14 fistula centres in 13 states.

It informed that over the next five years, USAID implementing partner, EngenderHealth would lead a coalition of local and university-based international partners and professional organisations to implement the activity in Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kebbi, and Sokoto states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is a call to action. All hands must be on deck. So many women are in so much pain. The need is tremendous. This robust programme will reach more women who are suffering and empower survivors with hope and the joy of living again,” said Tallen.

Other dignitaries included the first lady of Kebbi State, commissioners of health from Bauchi, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Ebonyi states, as well as Nigerian actor and model, Stephanie Linus, who is also a fistula prevention advocate.