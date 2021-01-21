Dr Mohammed Kawu, the acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has appealed to residents of FCT to continue to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

Kawu made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the appeal became necessary as the country had yet to acquire vaccines to tackle the virus.

He added that “there is no vaccine in the country yet, I can confirm this.

“I was with the Minister of Health yesterday (Wednesday) in a meeting; no vaccine has yet been

purchased or imported into the country by government and none has been accredited.”

The FCT scribe said even if purchased, the vaccines would go through normal channel of accreditation and certification by relevant agencies in the country.

According to him, such agencies include the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and

Control (NAFDAC) and others vested with such responsibilities.

Kawu said government was making efforts to acquire some doses of the vaccines in the coming months.

“We are struggling to arrange and get some doses that will be available in the next few weeks, may be months, but a lot need to be done by all of us.

“We all have to come together to assist our fatherland. We must take responsibility to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.” (NAN)