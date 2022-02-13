The chairmanship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Jibrin Abubakar, has won the Gwagwalada Area Council election held on Saturday.

The returning officer, Prof. Iliyasu Umar, said Abubakar polled 11,125 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 9,597 votes.

Meanwhile, in Kuje Area Council, the incumbent chairman, Suleiman Sabo of the PDP polled 13,301 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Sarki Hamidu, who got 7,694 votes.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Sule Magaji, announced the results in favour of the PDP chairman candidate.

