Some residents of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), on Wednesday, staged a protest against what they described as selfish moves by the outgoing Area Council chairmen and Councilors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to allegedly extend their tenure by one year through a judgment from an Abuja court.

The protesters, who carried placards with inscriptions, ‘No Tenure Elongation,’ ‘Stop Manipulating The Minister’, ‘Give Us True Justice,’ amongst others in front of an FCT Magistrate Court in Zone 3 Abuja, expressed disappointment that any court of competent jurisdiction would grant tenure elongation to the outgoing FCT council chairmen, who were elected and inaugurated based on the provisions of the old Electoral Act, 2010.

Mr. Simon Chukwuemeka, a legal practitioner, who was among the protesters, explained that since the outgoing chairmen were elected and inaugurated on the basis of the relevant provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act, which specified three-year tenure for the chairmen and Councilors, it would be wrong to grant them judgment for tenure elongation.

“We are aware of a judgment by a High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under Justice Ibrahim Muhammed in Kubwa district where the council chairmen have gotten judgment in their favour to extend their tenure by one year. That was a wrong judgment and should not be allowed to stand.

“Imagine they were taking the tenure elongation case to court and they only joined the FCT Minister as the defendant, why did they not include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the elected council chairmen and their councillors? That show that it is a conspiracy against the peoples’ interest and should not be allowed to stand,” he said.

Mrs. Grace Danusa, who was also among the protesters, said that they decided to come out to join the protest because they were tired of the injustice being meted on the common people in the country and they needed to support the call against tenure elongation for peace to reign in the FCT.

“Politicians should stop heating the polity, people are thinking of how to make peace reign, while some selfish politicians are thinking of how to heat the polity by extending their tenure when we already have constitutionally elected chairmen and councillors waiting. That is a grave injustice to the people.

“If they wanted tenure elongation, they should have taken the matter to court before the election was conducted and produced winners, not after the elections. That is wickedness and a deliberate act to cause a crisis in the territory. So, that so-called judgment should not be allowed to stand, for peace to reign,” she added.

She further said that if the people are denied their mandate by not allowing the swearing-in of the newly elected council chairmen and councilors on Friday, May 20, there might be a serious crisis in the territory, hence there was the need to avoid such.