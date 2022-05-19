With less than 24 hours to the official swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen and councilors of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Administration has suspended the inauguration, citing a court ruling.

The outgoing Area Council chairmen, whose tenures elapsed this Thursday, May 19, 2022 based on the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), which stipulated three-year tenure for elected FCT council chairmen and ward councilors, had gone to court to seek an extension of their tenure by one year following a new provision of four-year tenure in the new Electoral Act, 2022.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the FCT Area Council elections was earlier held in February 2022 before the enactment of a new Electoral Act 2022.

But, a ruling by an FCT High Court had directed the FCT Minister to suspend the inauguration of the newly elected Area Council chairmen and councilors based on the recently signed Electoral Act of 2022, which stipulates that tenure of office of the chairmen of the area councils in FCT would now be four years instead of three.

However, many have argued against the tenure extension for the outgoing council chairmen, saying the new electoral law cannot be applied retrogressively, hence the outgoing officials elected in 2019 cannot benefit from the provision of a new law made in 2022.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, in a statement on Thursday, said even though he was not satisfied with the court judgment, the FCT Administration will honour the court ruling as a law-abiding government.

The statement which was personally signed by the Minister reads in part, “A few days ago, we received communication of a judgment by a court in the Federal Capital Territory directing us to suspend the inauguration of the new chairmen, based on the fact that the current chairmen’s tenure would end today, 19th May 2022.

“According to the judgment, based on the recently signed Electoral Act of 2022, which stipulates that the tenure of office of the chairmen of the area councils in FCT would now be four years instead of three years, the existing chairmen whose tenure were meant to expire or end today, have another one year to continue, based on the new law.”

The Minister further added, “As a law-abiding government, the FCT Administration has no option than to suspend the planned inauguration of the six area council chairmen of the Federal Capital Territory who were duly elected some weeks ago as a result of this injunction of the court.

“Also, as an administration that is very conscious of the need to abide by the rule of law, even though we are not satisfied with the judgment of the court, we have no option but to comply.”

Bello while complying with the judgment, said that the Administration was also making efforts to vacate the judgment, “and if the need arises, to appeal the judgment so that the correct position of the law will be determined by the legal processes.”

In the meantime, he appealed to residents of the Territory to remain calm and law-abiding and to await the outcome of the legal processes.

“FCT is a creation of law. The FCT has always been known to be a place of unity, peace, and good governance and populated by law-abiding residents. Please let us continue the way we are and await the court processes. At the end of the court processes, the clear direction of what needs to be done would be clearly stated, and then as an administration, we will do the needful,” he stressed