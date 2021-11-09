Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed a total sum of N4.726 billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders for the month of September 2021.

The figure showed an increase of revenue from N4.504 billion disbursed in month of August to N4.726 billion in the month of September, representing 4.4 percent increase.

In a statement signed by Austine Elemue, special adviser on media to FCT minister of state Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 158th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), commended all stakeholders for their cooperation, despite challenges recorded in the past.

The minister said the increase in the allocation was as a result of increase in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

She said the figures released indicated that the sum of N2.795 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1.930 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4.726 billion.

“However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N517.859 million, while Gwagwalada got N509. 975 million and Kuje received N448. 341 million.

“Others are Bwari area council, N425. 354 million, Abaji got N457.233million and Kwali received N436.657million bringing the total sum to N2.795 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

“Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1.549 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226.478 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N47.261 million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107.84million, bringing the total sum to N1.930 billion,” she stated.

The minister, who called for more commitment on the part of all stakeholders, commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.