A total of 62 unemployed women graduates in Nasarawa State, are currently undergoing training by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in various skills to enable them to become self-reliant.

The state coordinator of the agency, Christopher Bamsida, disclosed this during the orientation for 62 Women Empowerment Collaboration Scheme (-WECS) in Lafia, yesterday.

He said the scheme was aimed at reducing unemployment, creating wealth and self-employment for the participants in skills acquisition training.

“I also expect to see you as future trainers of these skills at the end of the programme.

“This will not only enable you to provide jobs to others but will enhance your contribution towards improvement in diets and calorie intake in our homes.

“Avoid waste, encourage proper packaging of foods, add to the beautification of our environment during events and bring out the attractions in our ladies,” he said.

Bamsida said that the skills are lucrative and highly marketable while calling for collaborative efforts with the government, individuals, NGOs, among other to eliminate unemployment and poverty in the society.

He commended the director- general of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo for considering the state in the pilot scheme and for keying into good policies and programmes that will fight unemployment in the country.

Also, Mrs Lynda Barau, the deputy director, procurement at NDE Headquarters urged the participants to take the training with all seriousness n order to be self-reliant and to contribute their quota to the development of the country.