Minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has kicked off the second round of the administration’s outbreak response to the circulating polio virus in the FCT.

The minister who performed the exercise at the Area 2 Primary Healthcare Centre, Garki Abuja vaccinated two new born babies as the chief vaccinator, just as she urged mothers to take the vaccination seriously and ensure proper hygiene.

Aliyu urged all mothers to come out and vaccinate their babies, because they want polio to be kicked out or eradicated, and they also want the status to be maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know mothers are the most excited people in the world especially with a new born baby. However, follow all the processes as directed by medical personnel.

“Also be reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, therefore keep observing all the protocols by wearing your face mask and keeping physical distancing. I am happy you are all wearing your face mask, keep doing that even in market places,” Aliyu cautioned.

The minister said the FCT would participate in the October National Immunization Plus Days when under five children in the FCT and the 36 states of the federation would have another opportunity to be vaccinated with the potent novel oral polio vaccine.

Aliyu, however, commended WHO in supporting the teams with logistics, Unicef supports in advocacy, communication and social mobilization, while charging the area councils to expand the reach.