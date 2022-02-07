Chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, has stressed the need for the bar and bench to maintain cordial relationship for quick and effective justice delivery.

The chief judge, who received the newly-elected executive members of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja branch promised the support of the FCT judiciary to the association.

The chairman of Unity Bar, Mr Moses Ebute (SAN) while commending the chief judge on the engagement of the bar in the drafting and presentation of FCT district court rules and recommendations for Senior Advocate of Nigeria conferment, urged the court management to ensure that the judicial calendar is predictable to aid justice delivery.

The Unity Bar also commended Justice Baba-Yusuf for the transformation of FCT high court headquarters and encouraged the management to ensure that court automation is achieved in all branches across the nation’s capital.

Also, the Unity Bar on February 4, 2022 held its first monthly meeting, where the chairman of the branch, outlined the activities of the branch for the year.

The meeting was hosted by the firm of Mr Joe-Kyari Gadzama (SAN), who said it was not the first time the firm was hosting the branch adding that it would continue to support the branch in all its activities.

