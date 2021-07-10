The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) disclosed that as at July 8, 2021, the territory recorded 514 suspected cases of Cholera and out of this number, eight laboratory investigations were confirmed.

Abubakar Sani, senior special assistant (Media) to FCT minister, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello is taking several measures to stop spread of the disease, as well as providing the highest level of care to those affected by the disease in the territory.

According to Sani, some of the measures already taken from early May 2021 when they started having the disease in the FCT include the prepositioning of drugs and consumables for free treatment of all identified cases in both Secondary and Primary Care Facilities of the FCT.

Sani said that other measures are formation of Cholera Emergency Operation Centres and appointment of an incidence manager and other relevant medical personnel along with stakeholders from the FCT Water Board, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Rural Water and Sanitation Agency [RUWASA) etc, who are also on the team.

“Provision of free portable water through water tankers from the FCT Water Board to all affected communities. Training and Sensitisation of Health Care Providers in both Secondary and Primary Healthcare facilities including some private ones.

“Community Sensitisation on causes and means of treating and prevention of Cholera. All communities that have outbreak are being visited and monitored by relevant medical personnel and other stakeholders.

“Sensitisation of the general public through the media on all issues concerning Cholera outbreak and preventive measures. High level engagement of all six area council chairmen, religious and traditional leaders in the six area councils,” he stated.

According to him, continuous surveillance on communities with suspected cases are being conducted in all communities in the six area councils of the FCT to confirm prevalence of cholera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The FCT administration is also working very closely with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency on all the important interventions to end scourge of the disease in the territory,” he said.