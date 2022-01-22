The chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu has disclosed that it will not conduct elections in any polling units where there are no voters during the FCT Area Council election.

Prof Yakubu who disclosed this while speaking on the preparation of the FCT Council election during the 2022 First Quarterly Consultation Meeting with the Media Organizations in Abuja yesterday, said this is sequel to the fact that 593 out of 2,822 (or 21%) of the total, do not have voters.

FCT Area Council Election is slated to hold on the 12th of February, 2022.

He decried that voters failed to take advantage of the expansion of access to transfer to new Polling Units.

Prof Yakubu also sought the support of media organisations to educate FCT voters who wish to transfer from their present Polling Units to new ones created as part of the Commission’s expansion of access polling units across the country.

The INEC chairman informed that the media support was crucial to the success of the recent expansion of voter access to polling units for the first time in 25 years since the initial delimitation in 1996.

He said, “In the next 23 days i.e. 12th February 2022, a major end of tenure election will hold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to elect 6 Area Council Chairmen/Chairwomen and 62 Councillors.

“On this note, I want to draw your attention to the distribution of voters to Polling Units in the FCT, particularly the fact that 593 out of 2,822 (or 21%) of the total, do not have voters.

“This is because voters failed to take advantage of the expansion of access to transfer to these new Polling Units. The list of Polling Units having 0 – 50 registered voters in the FCT is among the documents in your folders for this meeting.”

He said the Commission looks forward to the support of media organisations to encourage voters who wish to transfer from their present Polling Units to new ones created as part of the Commission’s expansion of access polling units across the country.

