A health professional association under the auspices of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch, has pledged to provide 100 pharmacists that would render medical services during the FCT area council election on February 12, 2022.

This was contained in a letter written to the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, dated January 28, 2022 and signed by the chairman of the association, Pharm. Ifeanyi Ikebudu and lead PSN FCT Abuja healthcare support team, Dr Abubakar Danraka.

The group stated that the pharmacists would be on ground under INEC’s medical unit coordination as stand-by health personnel for medical first aid and health emergency services to regular and ad-hoc staff that would be deployed for the election.

“As one of the cardinal agenda of the current executive committee, we have earmarked a strategy for providing free and volunteer healthcare support services with one hundred pharmacists to augment the medical team of the commission,” the group said.

They expressed hope that the gesture would boost the confidence of election duty officials and ensure proactive preparedness towards conducting a successful election duty.

