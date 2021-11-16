A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting at Gudu district of Abuja has disqualified the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Abdullahi from contesting the February 12, 2022 chairmanship election in Abaji area council.

The presiding judge, Justice Adeniyi Esho, while delivering judgement yesterday, declared Alhaji Muhammad Loko, as the substantive winner of the APC chairmanship primaries held on April 23, 2021, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept Alhaji Loko as the right candidate for the February 12, 2022 chairmanship election in Abaji area council.

Esho said APC was wrong to have submitted the name of Abubakar Umar Abdullahi to the INEC, who got 123 votes, instead of Alhaji Muhammad Loko, who scored 150 votes during the party’s chairmanship primaries held on April 23, 2021.

“Hence, this court is convinced with evidence tendered by the claimant, as the nomination of Abubakar Abdullahi as chairmanship candidate for February 12, 2022, in Abaji area council is hereby nullified.

“The party should therefore go back to status quo by submitting the name Muhammad Loko, to INEC who scored 150 votes as the chairmanship candidate for February 12, 2022, in Abaji area council,” she said.

Reacting to the judgement, counsel to the claimant, Barrister Mathew Bukka, described the judgement as excellent, saying the judgement has clearly shown that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

However, counsel to Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, Barrister Bashir Abubakar, said he would study the copy of the judgement before he will know the next action to take.