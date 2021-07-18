Newly promoted senior officers of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, otherwise known as VIO, have been urged to rededicate themselves and justify their elevation.

The Director of the DRTS, Alhaji Wadata Aliyu Bodinga, gave the charge while decorating the officers with their new ranks.

A total 50 officers ranging from Chief Executive Officer to deputy director were decorated at the DRTS headquarters at Mabushi in Abuja.

He enjoined the officers to intensify the good work they have been doing in ensuring smooth traffic in the Federal Capital Territory.

“You should see your promotion as a call to rededicate yourselves to duty by ensuring that the traffic in FCT is orderly. You must shun corruption and anything that will portray DRTS in bad light. The management will continue to monitor and reward those who excel in the discharge of their duties.

“Let me use this occasion to appeal to vehicle owners and transporters to abide by the traffic regulations in the Federal Capital Territory to avoid any rancour between them and our men on operation. We are here to serve and not to punish motorists. We don’t take pleasure in impounding vehicles.

“I therefore urge motorists to ensure that their vehicle particulars are up to date and that they also do not infringe on traffic regulations. We shall soon embark on enlightenment campaign in motor parks and with various transport unions,” Bodinga stated.