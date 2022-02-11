Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has called for peaceful participation of residents in tomorrow’s area council elections.

The minister, in a message to FCT residents on the polls, said since the return to democracy in 1999, the FCT area council elections have been held unfailingly every three years, leading to the entrenchment of an enduring democratic culture in the nation’s capital.

He therefore called on the voters to maintain this enviable tradition by abiding with extant rules and regulations on the polls.

The minister said conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission alone, but also those of the electorate working in tandem with all stakeholders, including security agencies, civil society groups, the mass media with the community and religious leaders and organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello said the smooth transition of power through the active participation of the electorate do not only deepen national democratic values but also ensures credible and accountable governance that will truly serve the people.

The minister also reminded residents that the FCT is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity where every citizen has an equal stake in its affairs and called on all contestants and political parties to commit themselves to peace before, during, and after the elections.

“Because, after the election, we must all return to being brothers and sisters bound by the love for country and the desire to see her grow.

“I, therefore, call on residents and contestants to use the Council polls to truly demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations” the minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT