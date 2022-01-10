An Appeal Court sitting at Central Area, Abuja has affirmed Alhaji Muhammad Loko as the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 12, 2022 council election in Abaji area council.

The presiding judge, Justice Aliyu Gumel, who delivered the judgement in an appeal filed by Abubakar Abdullahi, said the appeal by the second respondent (Abubakar Abdullahi) lacks merit and dismissed it.

He said the five issues raised for determination of the appeal are resolved against the appellant in favour of the first respondent (Mohammed Loko), saying the judgement of the FCT high court of November 16, 2021 which declared Alhaji Mohammed Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 election in Abaji area council is affirmed.

“After carefully going through all the five issues raised, it all resolved in favour of the first respondent against the appellant. Hence, this appeal thereby fails and lacks merit and is hereby dismissed. The judgement of the FCT high court of November 16, 2021, is hereby affirmed,” he said.

An FCT high court sitting at Gudu district of Abuja, had on November 16, 2021, sacked Abubakar Abdullahi, as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 council election in Abaji area council and declared Alhaji Mohammed Loko, as the APC chairmanship candidate of Abaji area council election slated for February 12, 2022.

However, Abubakar Abdullahi, who was dissatisfied with the judgement, filed an appeal against his disqualification by the FCT high court as chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 election in Abaji area council.

Loko had filed a suit before an FCT high court in Abuja, to challenge his substitution by the APC after he was declared winner of the April 23, 2021 chairmanship primaries in the area.

