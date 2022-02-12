The conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections in Saturday has witnessed late arrival of voting materials and electoral personnel in most of the polling units in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), LEADERSHIP can report.

Based on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable and guidelines, polling units were to open by 8am but LEADERSHIP reported that as at 10am, election materials were yet to arrive in most of the polling stations in Jiwa and Gwagwa communities.

Also, a visit to Pyakasa primary school FCT/UBEB, along the Airport Road, shows election materials were not available at the polling unit as at 10am.

At Aleyita FCT/UBEB primary school, voting materials were not at the polling unit as at 10am even though security men, election observers, party agents and some of the voters were seen standing by.

Most of the polling units visited in Abuja metropolis between 9:30am and 10am only had few election materials with voters, security personnel and election observers waiting.

Accredited election observers, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, wondered that if the polling units closed to major roads in AMAC were yet to commence voting at 10am, the people at the hinterland may experience more delay.

Even though election materials were seen in some of the polling units in Karu and Nyanya wards, in Kabusa ward many polling units had no voting materials as at 10am.

At the old Chief Palace with polling unit Code 036 and local area code 06, in Karu ward, voting commenced at exactly 10:25.

No electoral officer was ready to speak on the delay in transporting election materials within the city center as at the time of filing this report.