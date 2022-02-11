Ahead of the Saturday, February 12 area council elections in Abuja, the Nigeria police force has relaxed the earlier restriction on vehicular and human movement.

The Federal Command Territory police command decided to relax the restriction of movement as earlier announced for the area council election schedule to take place on the Saturday February 12, 2022 so that people can freely move and cast their votes.

The commissioner of police, FCT, CP Sunday Babaji assured members of public of the provision of a water tight security before, during and after the election and urged members of the public to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice.

According to him, ” members of the public are hereby advice to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any security agencies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria police force has released emergency contact numbers for public use during the election.

The various sectors and their corresponding contacts include: Karshi/Karu: 07031288054, 09051515353; Abaji/ Robochi: 07039025916; Zuba/Deidei: 07069432758; Kwali: 07084460616; Gwagwalada: 08039671340; Kuje: 08099904277, 08060505350; Kabusa: 08034528322; Bwari: 08033543835; HQ Response team: 08061336830.

FCT police PRO, DSP Josephine Adeh said this is in absolute readiness for the forthcoming elections as the police has put in place the creation of a “9 sector re-enforcement team “ comprising of the police and other sister agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO also said: “the sectored re-enforcement team is independent of, and shouldn’t be confused with the standard deployment of two unarmed police personnel at each polling unit across the state as required by standard best practices.

“The arrangement was however made to cater for the event of an emergency, totally ruling out the possibility of an overwhelming security breach, as well as availing residents with an immediate response option.”