Ahead of the Saturday, February 12, 2022 FCT Area Council elections in Abuja, the Nigeria Police Force has restricted both vehicular and human movement from 12am to 4pm.

Commissioner of police, FCT, CP Sunday Babaji, said the restriction was put in place to enable the police, in a concerted effort with other sister agencies, do due diligence in the discharge of their duties in ensuring a free and fair election, thereby totally paralyzing any form of threat emergence and creating a vote-worthy atmosphere for voters and the electorate at large to perform their civic right and obligation.

FCT Police PRO, DSP Josephine Adeh, also said the commissioner, while expressing his confidence in the already emplaced security measures, urged the good people of the FCT to turn out to exercise their voting rights without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

He, however, noted that the restriction only bears an exception for essential workers and students who were coincidentally scheduled to write a nationwide WAEC examination, stressing emphatically that parties found otherwise wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law.

The CP also called on all stakeholders in the election to be reminded of their signed peace accord and ensure that their actions and inactions are ushered by constituted guidelines.

He, therefore, called on residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

