House of Representatives’ member representing AMAC/Bwari federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Micah Jiba has commended the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello for not interfering in the election process, allowing the votes of the people of FCT to count.

Jiba who made this known yesterday while speaking with journalists on the outcome of the election, described the FCT minister as a man with the fear of God, saying that was why he did not tamper with the people’s votes, even when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading.

He said the minister has proven that he is a leader that can be trusted any day to lead in Nigeria in any political office, that if it were to be a state where the leader is selfish, the people’s votes would not have counted.

The lawmaker also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Registration System (BVAS) to avoid a repeat of what happened in the February 12 election in the 2023 general election.

“My God continues to bless and protect the FCT minister because he is a very courageous man that has the fear of God. He has always said that give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and he has proven it by ensuring that the people who elected their leaders are not disappointed and that their results were not rigged.

“Also, in the aspect of the BVAS, we thought the experience would be like that of Anambra State, where it worked effectively, but surprisingly, during the elections, it was too slow. So we want to appeal to INEC to improve on it so that it will work properly in subsequent elections,” he said.

Jiba also commended residents of FCT, especially in AMAC and Bwari area council for coming out to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that they have shown that they want positive changes in governance.

