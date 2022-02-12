Security operatives, on Saturday, arrested four persons who attempted to disrupt voting in the Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Those arrested were initially beaten up by the security operatives.

The election, which held in over 1,000 polling units across the six area councils that make up the FCT was contested by 478 candidates, who are battling for six chairmanship and 62 councillorship positions.

Also, in Gwagwalada Area Council polling unit 010 at Angwandodo Primary School, it was observed that security operatives beat up a man who was trying to disrupt voting.

Also, at Polling Unit 032/Lambata in Kwali Area Council, voters were complaining about the slow accreditation process and were discouraged to vote because no incentives were given to them.

