Angry voters lamented the delay in accreditation of voters by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices deployed for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections on Saturday.

The incidences were recorded at Garki Village/Garki Dispensary, PU 001, and polling unit 018, Central Post Office area in Abuja.

The voters were already agitated and feeling frustrated.

The scenario has also resulted in some squabbles between election officials and voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC presiding officers attributed the unpleasant development to network failure.

Accreditation began a little behind schedule in most of the polling units visited across the six council areas monitored by our correspondents.

As at the time of filing this report, voters have not been able to vote due to the BVAS malfunctioning in some units across the six Area Councils in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT